Board member for local power company receives national certification

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric.

ASHTON – Fall River Electric board member Jodi Stiehl of Island Park recently earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which represents over 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric providers in the United States.

This first part of NRECA’s three-part Director Education Program, the Credentialed Cooperative Director program, consists of five courses that focus on basic governance knowledge and the essential skills required of cooperative directors. The CCD prepares directors to fulfill their fiduciary duty as elected officials serving on behalf of their membership.

Now that Stiehl has completed her CCD, she can pursue the Board Leadership Certificate available through NRECA.

Fall River Electric’s bylaws require all board directors to complete certification as a cooperative director which provides them with the essential skills required of co-op directors.

Stiehl and her husband are partners in Trouthunter, a fly fishing and snowmobile outfitter as well as a lodge and restaurant business in the Last Chance area of Island Park. She grew up on a cattle ranch in Alberta, Canada where her father served on the board of an electric cooperative there. Stiehl was elected from District 7, which includes the southern end of Island Park.