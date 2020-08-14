Caught on Camera: Man steals woman’s underwear from apartment laundry room

IDAHO FALLS — A police investigation is underway after surveillance video caught a man stealing a woman’s underwear from a clothes dryer.

It happened Aug. 7 around 6 p.m. at the Shadow Canyon apartments on Hoopes Avenue. The video shows a man wearing a bright construction shirt walking into the laundry room and going over to a dryer. He then opens the door and takes several pairs of Dystany Harp’s underwear.

“I cried because it was disgusting,” Harp told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s disturbing – especially at the end where he’s holding a pair of my underwear in his hands then stuffs it in his pants.”

Harp said she put the laundry into the dryer and came back later to collect her items. When she got back to her apartment, she realized some of her underwear was missing. She contacted her apartment manager, who reviewed the footage and contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Survaillance video showing a man shoving a woman’s underwear down his pants. Police have not identified the suspect.

“It sounds like this has happened to multiple tenants at that apartment complex,” IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

When speaking with the apartment manager, Harp said they do not recognize the man. A check of outside security cameras did not show the man getting into a car.

“You see (crimes like this) on Facebook, but it’s more uncomfortable when it’s you and makes you feel gross,” Harp said. “I never even thought twice about anybody stealing my underwear.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)-529-1200.