DEQ issues air quality warning, burning restrictions now in place

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued the Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in place. Air quality is currently in the unhealthy category and is forecast to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy categories. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter.

Health Impacts and Recommended Actions

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors.

Woodstove Burning Restrictions

A voluntary burn ban is in effect for residential wood burning activities.

Outdoor Burning Restrictions

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho.