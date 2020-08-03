Drive-by shooting in Sugar City trailer park

SUGAR CITY — A drive-by shooting occurred at the Harris Trailer Park in Sugar City early Monday morning.

Resident Raul Nevarez told EastIdahoNews.com that he was woken up by a gunshot that went through his trailer and hit his wife’s makeup case at around 1:20 a.m.

“Once I saw the cloud of makeup go up, that’s when I knew what was going on,” he stated.

The exact number of shots that were fired is unclear, but Nevarex remembers hearing around 8 or 9.

The shooter was in a white Ford F150 that had a red light on the license plate, according to Nevarez.

The police report stated that someone drove the truck into the trailer park, fired at the trailer and sped away. No one was hurt.

“We don’t have enemies here,” Nevarez said. “It all happened so fast.”

Police are currently looking into possible suspects. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as they become available.