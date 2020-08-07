EIPH board amends order for face coverings and other restrictions in Bonneville County

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health

IDAHO FALLS — On August 6, Eastern Idaho Public Healths ’s Board of Health amended the Order of Restriction for Bonneville County. The amendments included additional language regarding the determination of the number of participants at social gatherings and events as well as adding an exemption to those who do not need to wear a face covering. All other items in the Order remained unchanged. The specific language changes are listed below:

Social Gatherings/Events:

“Social gatherings and events, both public and private, are restricted to a maximum occupancy in the venue that provides for approximately 28 square feet per person (area of a 3-foot radius) based on the area patrons and gathering/event staff, participants, and/or performers will be situated for the gathering/event.

It is required that physical distancing of at least 6 feet be maintained between non-household members while seated/positioned at the gathering/event. Gathering/event organizers must ensure physical distancing be maintained at ticket booths, entrances, exits, restrooms, concessions, or any other locations within the venue.”

If event planners have specific questions or need clarification, please contact EIPH’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 (toll-free)

Face Covering Exemptions:

“Facial coverings are not required to be worn under the following circumstances: Persons actively engaged in competition, training, or practice that involves strenuous physical activity when wearing a face covering is not feasible. Physical distancing from other persons should be maintained as much as possible.”

This language change does not include individuals who are not actively engaged in strenuous physical activity like coaches, trainers, athletes sitting on the bench or standing on the sidelines, half time, pre-game, between drills, etc.

The expectation under the Order is people in these circumstances to continue wearing face coverings.

COVID-19 cases are increasing exponentially and it is important, right now, to do your part to slow our spread of COVID-19, particularly wearing face coverings when in public when maintaining a space of six feet between yourself and people not of your household is not possible, washing your hands more frequently, and staying home if you are sick.

If our citizens come together and commit to these strategies, it could make a huge difference in our communities.