Fire destroys mobile home in middle of a field

IDAHO FALLS — An abandoned mobile home was destroyed in a fire that broke out around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews received a call that the single wide home at 895 South 52nd East was fully engulfed in flames. The home was located in the middle of a field and that, combined with narrow side roads, made it challenging for firefighters.

Several units responded to the scene including two ambulances, three engines, a water tender, a battalion chief and brush trucks. The fire was contained by 9:15 p.m.

Nobody was injured and crews are working to determine what caused the fire, according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post.