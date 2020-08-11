Forest fire burning along the Idaho/Montana near Lemhi County

SALMON — Firefighters are battling a forest fire near the Idaho and Montana that started Tuesday morning.

Officials discovered the Bear Creek Fire around 10:30 a.m. burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in Montana. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire has burned 200 acres.

U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Cyd Janssen says the fire is very active.

Currently on the scene are federal, state and local firefighters. Several helicopters are there fighting the fire as well.

U.S. Forest officials report smoke is visible from the Salmon and Lemhi Valley due to the close proximity to the area.

Currently, the region is under a red flag warning with high winds and relatively low humidity. These are critical fire conditions, which means new fires are more likely to ignite, and already burning fire may spread rapidly due to the dry and breezy conditions.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Courtesy Tim Amonson