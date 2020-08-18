Heat advisory extended to Wednesday night; Red flag conditions in some areas

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory until Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The advisory has been in effect since Sunday in the following counties: Bonneville, Bingham, Bannock, Madison Jefferson, Fremont, Butte, Oneida, Franklin and Power.

Temperatures of 93 to 100 degrees are expected Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or to those sensitive to heat. Officials advise residents to properly hydrate, stay in shaded areas, and do not leave pets or children in unattended vehicles.

Additionally, a red flag warning has been issued in Custer and Lemhi counties. Erratic thunderstorms are predicted in the area, which may be accompanied by winds of 60 mph. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring. Wildfires that start may spread quickly, and the spread of currently burning fire may increase.

For the latest forecast information visit the East Idaho News weather page.