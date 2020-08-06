High-speed chase ends when driver dies by suicide

The following is a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Aug. 5, at approximately 9 a.m., a Fremont County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for speed on Highway 32 just south of Ashton.

After the initial contact with the driver and his admission of there being a controlled substance in the vehicle, the driver fled from the scene and led the deputy on a high-speed chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The driver came to a stop near the intersection on Hwy 20 and E 1000 N where he took his own life with a handgun.

Identification of the driver will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

This in an on-going investigation into the circumstances of the event.