INL Director Mark Peters is leaving site to take a new job

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters will be leaving his post at the site to take a new job with Battelle Energy Alliance.

INL and Peters made the announcement on social media Thursday morning.

“I’m grateful to everyone at the laboratory, and throughout eastern Idaho, for their support and friendship,” Peters said on Twitter. “I am confident the best is yet to come for INL’s uniquely talented staff. INL will continue to deliver world-class science and make the world a better place for everyone.”

Peters has accepted a job as executive vice president for Laboratory Operations at Battelle. Battelle is the primary contractor currently in charge of running operations at INL.

After five years of exceptional leadership and accomplishments @INL, @Dr_Mark_Peters has announced he will be accepting a new role with @Battelle. We will miss him! The search for a new lab director now begins. pic.twitter.com/8u7hSIm7GM — Idaho National Lab (@INL) August 20, 2020

In his new role, Peters will work with all the national laboratories in Battelle’s portfolio, including the INL.

Peters says he does not plan to immediately leave the site.

“BEA is beginning its search for a new lab director. I will remain on the job continuing to guide us through these challenging times and assisting with the new director’s transition to INL,” Peters said in an online statement.

Peters has been INL director since 2015.