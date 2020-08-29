ISP focusing on Twitter to inform you about crashes and traffic safety

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

MERIDIAN – The Idaho State Police is expanding its use of Twitter in an effort to increase public awareness and traffic safety.

ISP’s Regional Communications Centers are now using the agency’s district Twitter accounts to alert the public to vehicle collisions or hazardous road conditions that may have a significant impact on public safety or the flow of traffic. The update is part of ISP’s effort to increase the speed and efficiency of how urgent traffic safety information is relayed to the public and local media.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 28, those who would like to receive this information are urged to follow the district account for their region of interest in Idaho. The ISP email listserv will stay in use for press releases. Crashes responded to by law enforcement agencies other than the Idaho State Police are not included in this program.

Appreciation goes out to the ISP employees in the district offices and the North and South Regional Communications Centers for coordinating what is intended to be a more direct, efficient way the public can learn about in-progress traffic incidents as responded to by the Idaho State Police.

How to Access the Information:

Anyone interested in vehicle collision information or hazardous road conditions that may have a significant impact on public safety or the flow of traffic is encouraged to follow these official Idaho State Police Twitter Accounts:

District 1 @ISPNorthIdaho

ISP District 1 serves Kootenai, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, and Shoshone Counties.

District 2 @ISPCentralIdaho

ISP District 2 serves Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties.

District 3 @ISPWesternIdaho

ISP District 3 serves Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley, and Washington Counties.

District 4 @ISPSouthIdaho

ISP District 4 serves Camas, Blaine, Lincoln, Gooding, Cassia, Minidoka, Jerome, and Twin Falls Counties.

District 5 & 6 @ISPEasternIdaho

ISP Districts 5 & 6 serve Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Bingham, Power, Bannock, Butte, Custer, Lemhi, Clark, Fremont, Madison, Teton, Jefferson, and Bonneville Counties.