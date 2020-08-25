ITD is planning an I-15 improvement project near Inkom and they want your input

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department will host an online public meeting for the Interstate 15 Inkom Corridor improvements via an online format due to the changing situation with COVID-19.

The online public meeting will be available for the public to review and comment from Sept. 1 through Sept. 22. It will be available online.

The online meeting is an opportunity to provide information and gather input on five proposed projects on I-15 through Inkom. ITD is combining the projects into a corridor-wide improvement plan to minimize potential impacts to the public during construction.

The five Inkom projects include:

I-15 Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) Bridge Replacement

I-15 Main St. Bridge Replacement

I-15 Inkom Interchange (West and East)

I-15 Inkom Pavement Improvement

I-15 Business Loop (Old Highway 30) Rapid Creek Bridge Replacement

The public is encouraged to visit the online meeting and provide feedback about the project. If you have questions or want to learn more, please call (208) 745.5611 or visit the website.