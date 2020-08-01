ITD moving toward next step in solving I-15/U.S. 20 congestion, and they want your input

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY – The Idaho Transportation Department will host its fourth public meeting for the Interstate 15/US-20 Connector study – this time via an online format due to Coronavirus concerns.

The meeting will be available for review and comment online from Aug. 6-24, with comments due no later than Aug. 25.

The online meeting is an opportunity for the public to review the Planning and Environmental Linkages Study Level 3 concept alternatives.

ITD, the city of Idaho Falls, and Bonneville County have been working together for more than two years on this study to improve the road connections on I-15 and U.S. 20, and are seeking public input as they wrap up the PEL study and prepare for the next stage of project development.

The study includes examining I-15 and US-20 interchanges on Broadway, Grandview Drive, Lindsay Boulevard, Riverside Drive/City Center, Science Center Drive, Lewisville Highway, and new alternatives that would expand the existing transportation system.

During the next few months, the project will move into the National Environmental Policy Act and design processes. These phases will take approximately four to six years. Public input will be an important part of choosing the final project that best fits the community’s needs. ITD will host additional public meetings in the future to continue gathering input.

For questions or to learn more, please call (208) 745-5611 or visit the website.