Life Lessons: Karen Fuhriman shares what she’s learned since her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

For the next few weeks, we are interviewing people who have loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia. This is leading up to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26. The purpose is to raise awareness and find a cure for the terminal disease.

Karen Fuhriman’s husband, Jared, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s nine years ago. He was 49-years-old and serving as the mayor of Idaho Falls. The Fuhriman’s were told Jared would live 5-7 years, and while his condition has diminished over the years, it is not as bad as it could be.

Karen says living with someone who has Alzheimer’s is like putting a different puzzle together every day. You never know what’s going to happen and she has learned to appreciate every moment.

