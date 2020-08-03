LIVE UPDATES: Detective describes finding bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan as Daybell preliminary hearing continues

11:55 a.m. Prior asking Hermosillo who he has interviewed and what interviews were recorded. Prior is finished with his questions. A one-hour lunch break is now underway. Court will reconvene at 1 p.m.

11:50 a.m. Prior asking about the homes near Chad Daybell’s property. Hermosillo says there is a residence kiddy-corner from the Daybell’s residence – where Emma Daybell, Chad’s daughter, lived at one point. Prior states there are 5 residences around the Daybell property.

11:45 a.m. Hermosillo says remains found in pond area were around 6-8 inches in the ground. “Shallow.” Hermosillo says there was a statue of a dog at the “pet cemetery” and there was a circular fire pit.

11:40 a.m. Prior now asking Hermosillo about how Chad Daybell was parked the morning the search warrant was executed. Prior says he has been to Chad’s house 6-7 times. Hermosillo says he has been out there 15-20 times and was last there during the last search warrant.

11:35 a.m. Prior now asking about the apartments where Lori Vallow and Alex Cox lived. There were three units and Hermosillo says unit 107 was vacant. Hermosillo says Lori Vallow lived in unit 175. Prior asks Hermosillo about surveillance and Hermosillo says it was not recorded. Hermosillo says around 15-20 hours of surveillance was done at the complex.

11:30 a.m. Prior now asking about JJ’s school record. Hermosillo says police originally believed JJ last went to school on Sept. 23, 2019. Prior asking Hermosillo about the hundreds of videos and photos he referenced earlier. Prior asked if those videos have been provided to Wood. Hermosillo says numerous videos have been uploaded to YouTube and other platforms by members of the community featuring the children. Hermosillo says there’s been a significant amount of people in Fremont and Madison County interested in the case.

11:25 a.m. Prior asks Hermosillo about his conversation with Chad Daybell on Nov. 26 – asks if it possible Chad said he didn’t know Lori as well as Alex. Hermosillo says that’s not possible. Prior asks Hermosillo if he recalls every single date and time in the investigation. Hermosillo says no.

11:20 a.m. The recess is over and Prior is continuing his questions. Hermosillo is talking about the time he and other detectives spoke with Melanie Gibb. Hermosillo says he is the lead investigator and Lt. Ball is the supervisor of the investigator.

11:15 a.m. Wood objects to many of Prior’s questions – saying they are beyond the scope of a preliminary hearing. Prior says he’s trying to learn information that is appropriate. Eddins calls for a 5 minute recess so he can do some legal research.

11:10 a.m. Hermosillo says he spoke with Melani Boudreaux on Dec. 3, 2019. Hermosillo was asking for information on the location of the children and says police were significantly concerned about their whereabouts.

11:05 a.m. John Prior, Chad’s attorney, is now questioning Hermosillo. Hermosillo says his initial encounter was not on body camera because detectives don’t normally wear body cams. Prior is stressing that it’s important to record interviews and Hermosillo agrees.

11:00 a.m. Hermosillo says duct tape was covering the child’s mouth and his hands were folded about chest high. He had duct tape continuously wrapped around his body. Hermosillo says “he had a ball of duct tape over where his hands would be.” Hermosillo says the child was JJ Vallow and his wrists were bound with duct tape. JJ’s ankles were also bound with duct tape. Hermosillo says he observed the second autopsy with charred flesh and bone later that afternoon. Wood says he is done questioning and John Prior will now ask questions.

10:55 a.m. Hermosillo discussing the autopsies in Ada County. He was in the room with other officials. He says the Medical Examiner grabbed a sharp instrument and cut down the middle of the black plastic bag. Hermosillo says he observed a small child in red pajamas – red pajama shirt and pants – along with Skechers socks. A white and blue blanket had been placed on top of him. Hermosillo says the amount of duct tape covering the body – on the head, arms and feet – was noticeable. His head had a white plastic bag over it – an expandable type of trash bag. The duct tape was tightly wrapped around from his chin to forehead ahead – several layers tightly wrapped.

10:50 a.m. The Evidence Recovery Team placed the mass in the back of the coroner’s vehicle. Hermosillo says there was a melted green bucket that the burned flesh had been placed in and under the bucket was a partial human skull. The remains were placed into a bag and put into the coroner’s vehicle. Hermosillo says he and other officers then went to Madison Memorial Hospital to pick up JJ’s body and they then went to Boise with the remains.

10:45 a.m. The recess is over and Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo remains on the witness stand. He says around 1 p.m., the FBI Evidence Recovery Team found a mass of burned flesh and bone in the pet cemetery in Chad Daybell’s yard. The team removed the mass from the ground. Hermosillo says security guards were placed at the property and the search continued the next day on June 10.

10:30 a.m. Hermosillo says he helped excavate north of the “pet cemetery” in Chad’s yard. Hermosillo says there was a dog and cat buried there. The court takes a brief recess. We will be back at 10:45 a.m.

10:25 a.m. The team discovered white plastic underneath the black plastic and the crown of a head was exposed. A small body tightly wrapped in black plastic covered in duct tape was then discovered. The body was placed into the back of the coroner’s vehicle. This was around 11 a.m. The coroner brought the body to Madison Memorial Hospital where it was placed in the morgue. Hermosillo says before noon, he assisted Sgt. Wheeler in placing Chad Daybell into custody.

10:20 a.m. The team discovered three large white rocks in a row while digging. The rocks were removed and underneath was some thin wood paneling. The paneling was removed and Hermosillo says he could smell the odor of a decomposing body. Hermosillo says he has been around deceased bodies on multiple occasions. In the last 19 years, he’s covered plenty of suicides and unattended deaths where the bodies were decomposing. Hermosillo says he recognized a similar smell once the wood paneling was removed. The ERT team moved away more soil from the area and there was a black plastic bag with a round object protruding through the dirt.

10:15 a.m. Hermosillo says the FBI Evidence Recovery Team showed up at Chad’s house around 9 a.m. The team and cadaver dogs worked the entire backyard. Areas were marked off and an area of interest was found right under the tree by the pond. Hermosillo says under the tree, there was a 4×2 area of sod/shorter grass in an area of longer weed growth. The 4×2 area stuck out based on the greenery around it. The ERT team began digging and methodically remove dirt.

10:10 a.m. Hermosillo says Chad was on the phone sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle as police were serving the search warrant on his property. Hermosillo says Chad continually looked over his right shoulder, break contact, talk on the phone and then look back over his right shoulder. Chad got out of his vehicle at one point and Hermosillo went to stand by Chad. Hermosillo says from where Chad was standing, looking over his shoulder one would see the pond area on his property.

10:05 a.m. Hermosillo says when Chad was served the search warrant, he was told he would need an officer to stay with him or he could leave the home. Hermosillo says Chad went and sat in his vehicle in the driveway after calling his attorney.

10:05 a.m. Hermosillo says he went back to Kauai in the middle of February and served Lori Vallow with an arrest warrant on Feb. 20, 2020. When Lori first appeared in a Hawaii courtroom, Hermosillo says Chad was in the courtroom. Fast forward to June 9. Hermosillo says he went to Chad’s house in Fremont County, Idaho to serve a search warrant.

10:00 a.m. Hermosillo says he went to Kauai in January and served Lori Vallow with an order demanding she produce her kids in Rexburg within 5 days of Jan. 25, 2020. Hermosillo says a search warrant was also issued on Vallow’s rental vehicle and their rental townhouse. Hermosillo says there was never any sign of JJ or Tylee in Hawaii.

9:55 a.m. Hermosillo says police have not found any photographs of Tylee Ryan taken after Sept. 8, 2019. No photos of JJ Vallow have been found that were taken after Sept. 22, 2019. There have been no sightings of either child after the respective dates.

9:50 a.m. Hermosillo says after talking with Colby Ryan, police began looking for Tylee Ryan. Wood admits an exhibit showing a photo of JJ, Tylee and Alex Cox at Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019. Wood admits another photo from Lori’s I-cloud account showing JJ sitting on a couch on Sept. 22, 2019.

9:45 a.m. Hermosillo also received a search warrant for a storage unit that Lori Vallow had obtained. Inside they found old winter clothes and blankets featuring children. We reported this earlier this year. Find the story here. Hermosillo says they tried to contact family members to see where JJ was and the FBI was brought in to assist. Hermosillo says Lori and Chad never called the Rexburg Police to report missing children. Chad never returned any calls from police and Lori never answered her phone. They obtained an attorney and refused to answer any questions, according to Hermosillo.

9:45 a.m. Hermosillo says on Nov. 27, 2019, a search warrant was obtained for apartments 175, 174 and 107. These were rented to Lori Vallow, Alex Cox and Melani Boudreaux. The warrant was for JJ Vallow as police were unaware of Tylee Ryan. In unit 175, police found a suitcase with JJ’s name and a half-filled prescription bottle of pills with JJ’s name on it. In unit 175, there was no clothing in the closets or dresser drawers. Unit 107 was completely vacant.

9:40 a.m. Other officers were called and Hermosillo called Lt. Ron Ball. Ball told him he needed to get a search warrant. JJ was never located that day. Hermosillo testifies that their interactions that day were recorded on body cameras. Prior asks the judge to approach the bench.

9:35 a.m. Hermosillo asked Chad Daybell when he last saw JJ. Daybell said he saw the child in Apt. 107 (Alex Cox’s home) in October. Hermosillo asked Chad for Lori’s phone number. Chad told Hermosillo he didn’t have it. Hermosillo thought that was odd because the knew they had a close relationship. Chad said he only knew Lori because they had met a couple times through Alex Cox. A few minutes later, Chad gave Hermosillo Lori’s phone number. When Hermosillo asked why he didn’t provide the number earlier, Chad said it was because it sounded like he was being accused of something.

9:30 a.m. Hermosillo says when he went to do the welfare check on Nov. 26. Alex Cox and Chad Daybell were at the house but Alex said Lori was not home. Hermosillo asked if JJ was home. Alex told Hermosillo JJ was with Kay Woodcock in Louisiana. Hermosillo asked Alex for Lori’s phone number and Alex said he didn’t have it.

9:25 a.m. Wood introduces exhibits including the birth certificate and adoption records of Canaan Trahan. Canaan’s name was then changed to Joshua “JJ” Vallow. His birthdate is May 25, 2012. Wood also introduces the birth certificate of Tylee Ryan – parents are Joseph Ryan and Lori Noreen Cox. Wood also introduces the marriage certificate of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. Date of marriage is Nov. 5.

9:20 a.m. Hermosillo says in early November, he was asked to seize a Jeep by the Gilbert Police Department that was in Lori Vallow’s possession. He was asked to do a welfare check on Nov. 25, 2019 on Joshua Jackson “JJ” Vallow. Hermosillo says he has never met JJ or Tylee Ryan.

9:15 a.m. First witness called is Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo. He has been investigating the case since JJ and Tylee were first reported missing and has worked as a police officer for 19 years.

9:10 a.m. The preliminary hearing began. Chad Daybell is wearing a white shirt and tie. His attorney, John Prior, asked to discuss a matter. Judge Faren Eddins asked they take the issue into his chambers. We are on a short recess.

ST. ANTHONY — Chad Daybell will appear before Judge Faren Eddins Monday as a two-day preliminary hearing begins in the case involving his wife’s deceased children.

Proceedings are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in the Fremont County Courthouse and will be streamed lived on EastIdahoNews.com. Daybell is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, and two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

He was arrested June 9 after the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were found buried on his property. Since then, he has appeared for court hearings from the Fremont County Jail via Zoom but now, he and his attorney, John Prior, will listen in person as Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood calls witnesses and presents evidence. Wood has been appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

During Daybell’s hearing, Wood will need to convince Eddins that Daybell likely committed the crimes he’s accused of. Wood has subpoenaed several people to testify, including FBI Special Agent Benjamin Dean, FBI Special Agent Steven Daniels, FBI Special Agent Gary Lyu and Rylene Nowlin, an employee with Idaho State Police Forensic Services.

Melanie Gibb and David Warwick, friends of Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell’s, confirm to EastIdahoNews.com that they will also be called as witnesses.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Eddins will decide whether Daybell’s case should be bound over, or advanced, from magistrate court to district court. If that happens, a district judge will be assigned, an arraignment will be scheduled and the case will eventually go before a jury.

Daybell’s wife, Lori Daybell, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Fremont County Monday, Aug. 10 on two felony charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide numerous updates on this story throughout the day as the hearing progresses. Refresh this page for the latest details beginning at 9 a.m.