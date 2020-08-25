Man arrested after burglaries at two stores

AMMON –A man was arrested Thursday after a piano store and a convenience store in Ammon were burglarized.

Around 6 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Piano Gallery on 17th Street and learned a man entered the store, grabbed a guitar, placed it into a case and walked out, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell said in a news release. Employees were busy helping other customers at the time of the theft.

As investigators looked for the man, deputies were called to the Stinker Store at the corner of 25th East and 17th Street after a man reportedly tried opening a cash register before taking items inside the store and leaving.

From descriptions of the suspects and security footage, deputies believed the man was likely the same in both incidents. A man matching the description was stopped on Eagle Drive. Investigators identified him as 27-year-old Taylor W. Starnes.

“Starnes was found to be living with a nearby relative who showed deputies the room he was staying in,” according to the news release. “After obtaining a search warrant for Starnes’ room, deputies located clothing and items worn when the guitar was stolen from Piano Gallery an hour prior to the Stinker Station incident.”

Starnes was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for two felony counts of burglary. A search of Idaho’s online court portal does not show formal charges being filed yet.

The incident remains under investigation.