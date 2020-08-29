Man arrested for allegedly threatening family with ax at campground

AMERICAN FALLS — The Power County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say he assaulted a family with an ax at a campground.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call Tuesday around 5 p.m. from a man saying he was being threatened with an ax at the Pipeline Campground south of American Falls. According to court documents, investigators later identified the man wielding the ax as 30-year-old John Patrick Riker. Prosecutors have charged Riker with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies arrived, the man said he, his girlfriend and three juveniles were parking at the campground to fish along the shore of the Snake River. As the anglers sat inside their pickup truck, Riker allegedly began yelling nearby from his tent.

The victim told investigators Riker yelled at them to leave, calling the area private property. When the victim yelled back that he was on public land, Riker allegedly got out of his tent, tied up his dog and grabbed an ax, according to court documents.

An argument between the victim and Riker followed. Deputies say Riker raised the ax in the air as he moved towards the pickup truck. The victim had the driver’s side door open.

As the argument continued, Riker allegedly slammed the victim’s leg in the door and raised the ax into the air again. The video stops as the victim is calling 911 and locks himself and his family inside the truck.

The family told deputies Riker was still threatening them and throwing rocks. By the time investigators arrived, Riker was walking away on the road.

While there, deputies spoke to Riker and identified him as the same man in a similar incident Monday night. Court documents indicate Riker threatened another man at the same campground with the ax saying it was his private property. The man from Monday night declined to press charges.

Throughout speaking with investigators, Riker insisted the property was private and he did not intend to hurt people.

Riker was arrested and booked into the Power County Jail where he remains held on $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.

If convicted of felony aggravated assault, a judge could order Riker to spend up to 5 years in prison.