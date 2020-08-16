Man gets probation after plea agreement in knife fight

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man will be on probation after a plea agreement in a June fight involving a knife.

Ulises Rangel, 42, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault with threat to do violence. Idaho Falls Police initially reported they had arrested Rangel for felony aggravated assault, but as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors amended the charge.

On Monday, Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert sentenced Rangel to 90 days in jail with credit for the 57 days he spent behind bars. Dennert also opted to suspend the remaining 33 days of jail time and place Rangel on 18 months of supervised probation.

Police reports indicate that on June 19, Rangel and another man got into a verbal argument. Rangel then began charging towards the other man with the knife in hand. This happened several times before the police arrived.

It was reported the other man used a beer bottle during the fight. It’s not clear what happened to the second suspect as both men ran away.