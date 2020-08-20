Man sent to prison after domestic incident

IDAHO FALLS — An Iona man who threatened deputies with a knife after a domestic incident was sent to prison last week.

Garrett J. Huserik, 35, was arrested on May 27 after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance. Deputies said Huserik came outside of the house, holding the knife yelling “get some.” Huserick was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

It took a taser to stop Huserik from moving toward deputies, reports show.

Huserick was ordered by District Judge Bruce Pickett to spend 18 months to five years in prison. Huserick pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic violence in exchange for prosecutors to dismiss the other count.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said they were familiar with Huserik. The night before his arrest, deputies spoke with the same victim who said Huserik battered and attempted to strangle her. Investigators were not able to find Huserik at the time.

When the domestic call came in on May 27, dispatch reported they could hear a woman screaming in the background. By the time deputies arrived, the victim had escaped and told investigators Huserick knocked her phone away, pushed her into the ground, and began hitting her in the head, according to court documents.

In addition to the prison sentence, Pickett ordered Huserick to pay $2,233 in fees and fines.