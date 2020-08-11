New call center opening in Idaho Falls providing over 300 work-from-home jobs

IDAHO FALLS – A new call center opening in Idaho Falls is looking to hire more than 300 people to work from home.

The name of the company is FCR, and spokesman Joseph Goedereis tells EastIdahoNews.com they have not yet determined an opening date or physical location.

“We’re not really able to build out or remodel anything (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and even if we could, we would not be able to safely occupy a building with the number of people we usually have in one of our centers,” Goedereis says. “We’ve made the decision to offer positions in a work-from-home environment instead until it is safe to build and occupy a call center site.”

Goedereis says the company is also narrowing down the best starting wage for each position against the living wage in eastern Idaho. The new jobs include leadership and entry-level positions. The company is currently recruiting to support two of its largest clients who are expanding the business.

RELATED | Business support company opening in Idaho Falls soon, bringing more than 300 jobs to the area

FCR provides a wide variety of customer experience and business support services for various industries, including phone, email, webchat, social media, and back-office processes. Its mission is “to be the most respected company in the call center and business process outsourcing industry,” according to its Facebook page.

FCR was founded on Feb. 14, 2005 in Roseburg, Oregon and has grown to include locations throughout Oregon, Montana, Washington, along with one location in Mexico and Poland.

President and Founder Matthew Achak says Idaho Falls is an ideal place to open as the company continues to grow.

“Idaho Falls is the ideal city that matches our business model,” Achak says in a news release. “It is a community filled with hard-working and talented people who have the skillset we are looking for.”

Chief Operating Officer Katheryn Carnahan says Idaho Falls is similar to other communities in which FCR operates. She’s confident it will provide a “talent-rich environment” the company has been searching for.

“We are looking forward to becoming a part of the community,” says Carnahan.

Teresa McKnight, CEO of the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, says they were impressed by the vision of the company’s leadership and she is excited for what FCR can offer the community.

“They are truly a cutting-edge company that will provide a great work environment for the workforce in eastern Idaho. We want to extend our sincere appreciation to FCR for their decision to locate to eastern Idaho and be a partner in building eastern Idaho’s economy,” McKnight says in a news release.

Idaho Falls will be the company’s first location in Idaho.

To apply or learn more, visit the company’s website. You can also visit the Facebook page.