Person dead in shooting involving off-duty law enforcement officer

CHALLIS — An off-duty law enforcement officer is involved in the shooting death of a person over the weekend at a Custer County campground.

Deputy reports show that at around 10:30 p.m.Saturday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office learned of a shooting at a backcountry campground. Witnesses say a group of about 16 to 18 people were camping when a stranger walked into their camp, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said in a news release at the request of EastIdahoNews.com.

A fight followed, which resulted in shots being fired. A person, who has not been identified, died as a result of the incident.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was activated to investigate the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Custer County deputies were not involved in the incident, but they declined to reveal which agency the off-duty officer belonged too.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with help from the Fremont and Bingham County Sheriff’s Offices, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho State Police.