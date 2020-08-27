Police investigating crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls police are investigating a crash on Lomax and Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls.

IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Details about what happened or how many vehicles were involved are not yet available, but two ambulances were sent to the crash.

No one was hospitalized, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Four officers are on-site, including one who is directing traffic. Traffic may be delayed as they work to clean up the wreckage.

We will update this story if we get more information.