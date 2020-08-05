Red flag warning issued due to critical fire conditions that will develop Thursday

IDAHO FALLS — A red flag warning has been issued for the majority of eastern and central Idaho due to critical fire conditions that will develop Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecasts that between noon and 9 p.m. scattered dry thunderstorms will occur throughout the region alongside gusty winds and low humidity. The critical fire weather means that wildfires are more likely to ignite, and already burning wildfires may expand rapidly.

Meteorologists expect west winds of 20 mph, with gusts exceeding 30 mph. Humidity will drop to between 12 and 15 percent.

Eastern and central Idaho have had a significant number of fires already this season, although none of the fires have grown much larger than several thousand acres.

Due to the critical fire conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended.

For the latest forecast data visit the East Idaho News weather page.