Retiring anchorwoman Karole Honas shares what she’s learned, what she’ll miss and the stories she won’t forget

IDAHO FALLS — Karole Honas is saying goodnight to eastern Idaho one last time Friday as she retires from KIFI Local News 8.

Honas has anchored the news for three decades at the same station, a rarity in television journalism. Before joining KIFI, she worked at KPVI Newschannel 6 in Pocatello for six years.

Her longtime co-anchor, Jay Hildebrandt, retired in November and the duo served as one of the longest-running anchor teams in America.

Honas sat down with EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton to discuss her career, the dramatic changes to the news industry over the years, the stories she won’t forget and what she’s looking forward to in retirement.

Watch their conversation in the video player above and you can catch Honas’s final newscast Friday night at 10 p.m.