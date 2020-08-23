Submissions being accepted for Living Walls INL mural project

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation and Idaho Falls Historic Downtown Foundation is committed to the use of public art to convey positive messages about the community and to activate underutilized private and public space for the public to enjoy.

The Living Walls project began in the fall of 2018 with the installation of a single mural followed by three murals in the summer of 2019. This was a project aimed at bringing public and private walls to life. Throughout the years, we have seen the historical painted walls create dialogue in our community with both appreciation of the past and curiosity.

We believe this is an opportunity to share the community artist members’ visions and talents to represent and honor our community and its rich history and future. Our goal is to facilitate conversations between downtown patrons and artists to create work that represents the unique qualities of Idaho and our cultures that make this city so beautiful.

The mural design would be informed by the artist’s own research and approach to design. The successful proposal will be based on INL’s 70 years of nuclear milestones.

The artist should be able to communicate the approach to research and develop their artistic content relevant to downtown Idaho Falls and the INL.

All applicants must submit their proposals through this Google Form, but a full PDF of this Call to Artists can be found here.

The submission must be an original design. The design must be suitable and acceptable for public viewing by all ages. The theme must be strong and related to the Idaho National Laboratory 70 years of nuclear accomplishments, and convey a positive message. For information on INL’s 70 years of nuclear accomplishments, see here.