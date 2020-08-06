The latest on Charles Vallow’s death and when charges could be filed against Lori Daybell

CHANDLER, Arizona — Police in Arizona will eventually ask prosecutors to file charges against Lori Vallow Daybell in connection to the 2019 homicide of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

Chandler Police spokesman Sgt. Jason McClimans confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that detectives plan to submit their case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office but still have a ways to go in their investigation.

“Our detectives are still going through active search warrants and subpoenas,” McClimans said.

The charges against Vallow could vary and are up to the prosecutor, but police indicate a conspiracy to commit murder charge is possible.

“This case is a marathon, not a sprint,” Chandler Police Detective Nathan Duncan told EastIdahoNews.com. “We are conducting a very thorough investigation to determine the truth behind the murder of Charles Vallow.”

On July 11, 2019, Vallow walked into the Chandler home where Daybell lived with their two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. An altercation followed, according to Alex Cox, Daybell’s brother.

During a fight that reportedly involved a baseball bat, Cox pulled the trigger of his handgun. The bullets struck Vallow multiple times, killing him in an empty living room.

Cox called 911 and said, “I got in a fight with my brother-in-law and I shot him in self-defense.”

Body camera footage shows dozens of first responders rushing to the home. Daybell returns to the home and is seen smiling on police body camera footage.

“We just moved in here,” Daybell told an officer. “That’s why the neighbors don’t know us. I’m like, ‘Hi neighbors. Sorry.'”

In the months following the death of Vallow, Tylee and JJ disappeared and their mother married Chad Daybell.

Cox died in December of natural causes, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death is still under investigation.

Tylee and JJ’s remains were found buried on Chad’s Fremont County property on June 9. Since the grim discovery, the Daybells have been charged with felonies.

Lori is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence in Fremont County. In Madison County, she is also charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

She pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and waived a preliminary hearing on the felonies.

Chad is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal, alter or destroy evidence. Prosecutors also charged him with two felony counts of concealment, alteration or destruction of evidence. He will appear for an arraignment on Aug. 21 to enter a plea.