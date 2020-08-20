WATCH: Don’t be scared. It’s only a Roundabout.

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

The City of Idaho Falls, working in partnership with IE Productions, a local production company, recently launched the “It’s Only a Roundabout” YouTube video geared at educating the public on how to navigate two-lane roundabouts.

The video, timed appropriately with the grand opening of the new Costco Wholesale just north of the Lincoln and Hitt Road roundabout, features local talent and was a project lead by the City of Idaho Falls Public Works Department to provide instruction, as well as the history and benefits of roundabouts.

There are currently four roundabouts inside City of Idaho Falls limits; three of them are one-lane roundabouts located on S. Boulevard, Memorial Drive and S. Utah Avenue.

When Costco Wholesale selected the site just north of the Lincoln and Hitt Road roundabout, the City of Idaho Falls annexed the property, which included the two-lane roundabout at that location.

“Knowing that some motorists are not familiar with navigating roundabouts and may feel frustrated, anxious or even fearful, we felt it was very important to educate them and help calm some of those fears,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. “We also felt it was important to add elements of humor, history and to make the video relatable. IE Productions and our local talent did an amazing job taking our vision and turning it into a creative, humorous and informative video.”

HISTORY

The first roundabout appeared in Great Britain in 1907 – hence the British accent in the video – and was originally intended as a traffic island for pedestrians. The circular invention appeared in the United States in the early 20th century, but fell out of favor in the 1950’s. In 1966, both America and England adopted a new mandatory “give-way” safety rule, creating a pathway for the modern roundabout.

BENEFITS

Roundabouts have been shown to be much safer than traditional intersections because they give drivers more time to judge and react to other cars, reduce the severity of crashes and reduce fatalities by up to 90 percent. They also offer 75 percent few conflict points than traditional intersections and cost much less to operate.

INSTRUCTIONS