What’s with all the smoke in eastern Idaho?

IDAHO FALLS — The fire season has been relatively mild in Idaho this year, but the same can’t be said of other states.

In northern California, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Solano, Napa and Sonoma counties has grown to some 124,100 acres, which is threatening about 25,000 structures, according to the Washington Post. The smoke from those fires is what is currently drifting over eastern Idaho, according to National Weather Service NWS Pocatello Incident Meteorologist Jack Messick.

“There are no fires in Idaho capable of producing this much smoke,” Messick tells East Idaho News. “This is all from northern California.”

In south-central Idaho, the air quality is listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups. Eastern Idaho’s air quality is listed in the moderate category..

The smoke is expected to stay over most of Idaho until at least Monday, Messick said due to continued southwest winds.

NWS officials are encouraging individuals to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity — particularly if people are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose and aggravate heart and lung diseases. Officials say to check with your doctor if you have a heart or lung condition.

For a complete forecast visit the East Idaho News weather page.