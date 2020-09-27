80 airports nationwide will receive federal funding for improvement and safety projects

The following is a news release from the Federal Aviation Administration.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Thursday that the Trump Administration will award $335 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 80 airports in 25 states.

“Airport infrastructure projects funded by this $335 million in federal funding will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities,” said Chao.

The grants will be awarded to airports nationwide, including Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, Montana, Pullman/Moscow Regional Airport and Seattle Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

Rexburg Municipal Airport, Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Pocatello Regional Airport were approved for a grant in April.

The total includes $300 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $35 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grants to equal a 100 percent federal share.

“These 61 AIP grants will allow airports around the country to begin and complete projects that are vital to the safe and efficient operation of our nation’s airports,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

The grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects. The projects include purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration has delivered $14.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. Additionally, this year the Administration has delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports under the CARES Act to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.