Amber Alert issued for missing Utah child

MILLCREEK, Utah (KSL.com) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Millcreek boy who authorities say was kidnapped by his biological mother after a court-supervised visit.

Unified police were asking for the public’s help Sunday to locate Terran Butler. He is described as having brown hair and was wearing a blue shirt, black gym shorts, and hiking boots that were black and blue, according to a news release from the Unified Police Department.

Emily Jolley, his biological mother, is 43 years old, about 5-foot-8, and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, police said.

Terran was last seen in the Millcreek area with Jolley. When his father came to pick him up from the visit on Saturday, he reported that Jolley had taken him from the residence without consent.

The Amber Alert was issued just after 11 a.m. Monday. The case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert Sunday, but after talking to family members and learning more about Jolley, investigators determined the case did meet the Amber Alert threshold, Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said Monday.

Jolley drives a blue 2008 Toyota Prius, police said, with Utah license plate number E847GT. Police do not know what direction Jolley traveled with Terran from Millcreek; however, she has ties to Washington state and police believe she may be going there.

Utahns can call 911 or contact Unified police about the case at 801-743-7000.

Contributing: Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com