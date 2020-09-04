Chobani announces cookies and cream, peppermint mocha as the newest creamer flavors

TWIN FALLS (KIVI) — Chobani announced a few additions to their recently launched coffee creamer line.

Cookies and cream and peppermint mocha creamers will now be available, along with previously released vanilla, hazelnut and pumpkin spice creamers.

The two new flavors will retail at $3.99 for a 24 oz bottle, according to Chobani. For every bottle of the cookies and cream sold, 10 cents will go to support American Farmland Trust, according to Chobani.

The pumpkin spice creamer comes as both a milk-product and an oat coffee creamer.