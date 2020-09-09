City of Pocatello surplus auction underway

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The City of Pocatello’s annual auction is underway.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City’s annual auction is being held online only. Items hitting the auction block this year include office furniture, vehicles, tools, heavy equipment, and more. Bidding starts closing Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

A full list of items that will be auctioned is available at bit.ly/3hfHajW. Photos of some of the items can be found at bit.ly/2ZllRaM. Items will be available to view Friday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Prime Time Auctions lot, 3300 S. 5th Avenue, and the Pine Ridge Mall, 4155 N. Yellowstone Ave.

Prospective bidders with questions about the online auction can contact Prime Time Auctions at (208) 232-4912. Bids can be placed at primetimeauctions.com.

Proceeds from the sale of items are returned to the department from which the item came. Prime Time Auctions also receives a portion of each sale.

Prime Time Auctions is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; (208) 234.6248; or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello.