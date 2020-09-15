Clinics offering flu shots without making people leave their cars

IDAHO FALLS — One local hospital is helping make it easier to receive a flu shot during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering the vaccine in a drive-thru fashion.

Mountain View Hospital, along with its affiliates, are putting on 12 drive-thru influenza vaccination clinics starting Sept. 16 and running until the end of October. The drive-thru flu clinics are open to everybody, and no appointments are necessary.

Dr. Bryan Hammar with Community Care in Rigby explained in a news release that it’s always a good idea to receive the annual flu vaccination and, with rare exceptions, everybody is eligible.

“This year, however, may be the most important year in our lifetimes to receive the flu vaccine as we wage war with an unseen enemy – COVID 19,” he says in the news release. “Those who receive the vaccine will have a better chance of staying healthy, which will free up valuable resources and personnel to better fight the battle with the novel coronavirus.”

Every year, the flu hospitalizes tens of thousands of people, but the news release says getting a flu shot can help prevent patients from getting sick and reduce the severity of the flu if they do get it. Doctors recommend anyone older than six months to get a flu vaccine.

“Americans are encouraged to get their flu shots before the end of October,” according to the news release. “This gives time for the antibodies in the vaccine to build and provide full protection before the peak of flu season.”

To participate in a drive-thru clinic, people are asked to bring a photo ID and their health insurance card. Most insurance plans cover the full cost of getting a flu shot, but for Idahoans who do not have health insurance, it costs $20 for the vaccine.

The drive-thru flu clinics will be at the following dates and locations:

Community Care Rigby

167 E 1st Street, Rigby

Sept. 16 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1441 Parkway Drive, Backfoot

Sept. 19 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 13 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2725 Channing Way, Idaho Falls

Sept. 22 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

495 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello

Sept. 24 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

210 S Emerson Avenue, Shelley

Sept. 25 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

404 N 2nd E, Rexburg

Sept. 29 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1595 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello

Oct. 6 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2330 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls

Oct. 7 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

765 S Utah Avenue, Idaho Falls

Oct. 22 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming clinics, call Mountain View Hospital’s Population Health team at (208) 542-7307.