TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
74°
clear sky
humidity: 26%
wind: 8mph WSW
H 89 • L 82

Clinics offering flu shots without making people leave their cars

Brittni Johnson
Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Coronavirus

  Published at

Share This
Stock photo

IDAHO FALLS — One local hospital is helping make it easier to receive a flu shot during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering the vaccine in a drive-thru fashion.

Mountain View Hospital, along with its affiliates, are putting on 12 drive-thru influenza vaccination clinics starting Sept. 16 and running until the end of October. The drive-thru flu clinics are open to everybody, and no appointments are necessary.

Dr. Bryan Hammar with Community Care in Rigby explained in a news release that it’s always a good idea to receive the annual flu vaccination and, with rare exceptions, everybody is eligible.

“This year, however, may be the most important year in our lifetimes to receive the flu vaccine as we wage war with an unseen enemy – COVID 19,” he says in the news release. “Those who receive the vaccine will have a better chance of staying healthy, which will free up valuable resources and personnel to better fight the battle with the novel coronavirus.”

Every year, the flu hospitalizes tens of thousands of people, but the news release says getting a flu shot can help prevent patients from getting sick and reduce the severity of the flu if they do get it. Doctors recommend anyone older than six months to get a flu vaccine.

“Americans are encouraged to get their flu shots before the end of October,” according to the news release. “This gives time for the antibodies in the vaccine to build and provide full protection before the peak of flu season.”

To participate in a drive-thru clinic, people are asked to bring a photo ID and their health insurance card. Most insurance plans cover the full cost of getting a flu shot, but for Idahoans who do not have health insurance, it costs $20 for the vaccine.

The drive-thru flu clinics will be at the following dates and locations:

  • Community Care Rigby
    167 E 1st Street, Rigby
    Sept. 16 | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Oct. 3 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Blackfoot Medical Center
    1441 Parkway Drive, Backfoot
    Sept. 19 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Oct. 13 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Community Care Channing
    2725 Channing Way, Idaho Falls
    Sept. 22 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Physicians Immediate Care Center
    495 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello
    Sept. 24 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Shelley Family Medical Center
    210 S Emerson Avenue, Shelley
    Sept. 25 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Community Care Rexburg
    404 N 2nd E, Rexburg
    Sept. 29 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Oct. 16 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Community Care Pocatello
    1595 Yellowstone Avenue, Pocatello
    Oct. 6 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dr. Brad Erikson Family Medicine
    2330 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls
    Oct. 7 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Community Care Westside
    765 S Utah Avenue, Idaho Falls
    Oct. 22 | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming clinics, call Mountain View Hospital’s Population Health team at (208) 542-7307.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: