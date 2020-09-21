TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
75°
clear sky
humidity: 27%
wind: 6mph WSW
H 79 • L 77

Controlled burn in Ammon putting up large amount of smoke

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Eric Grossarth | EastIdahoNews.com

AMMON —- A controlled burn just east of Ammon is putting up a large amount of smoke in the area.

The field where farmers are burning off the leftovers from the harvest is located a couple hundred yards east of Crowley Road and south of First Street.

Officials with both the Ammon and Idaho Falls Fire Departments tell EastIdahoNews.com they have not had an emergency response to the area.

Before burning, it’s always a good idea to check with local fire officials and obtain a permit.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: