Controlled burn in Ammon putting up large amount of smoke

AMMON —- A controlled burn just east of Ammon is putting up a large amount of smoke in the area.

The field where farmers are burning off the leftovers from the harvest is located a couple hundred yards east of Crowley Road and south of First Street.

Officials with both the Ammon and Idaho Falls Fire Departments tell EastIdahoNews.com they have not had an emergency response to the area.

Before burning, it’s always a good idea to check with local fire officials and obtain a permit.