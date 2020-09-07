Crews respond to several fires over Labor Day weekend

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters responded to several fires that ignited early Labor Day Weekend.

“Fire conditions are still volatile in the local area and we need everyone to do their part to prevent wildfires,” said Martell Gibbons, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer. “The majority of recent starts have been human-caused and could have easily been prevented.”

Eastern Idaho remains in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, which means campfires are only allowed in agency approved rings at developed campsites and smoking is not allowed outside a vehicle.

Fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited on public lands. Fire officials are preparing for the Red Flag Warning tomorrow when low relative humidity and strong winds could result in extreme fire behavior should a fire ignite.

Wild Mountain

· Located at Gibson Jack Trailhead in Pocatello

· Size: 19 acres

· Cause: Under Investigation

· Summary: Crews made great progress enhancing containment lines and plumbing the fire with hose lays to get water into particularly hot areas. Although high winds continued to plague the area, the fire remained within the established perimeter. A 20-person hand crew remains on the fire tonight and tomorrow, mopping up hot spots and monitoring containment lines. The Gibson Jack Road and Trailhead are still closed.

· Contained: 80%, Full containment expected by noon tomorrow, Sept. 7.

Smoky Hollow

· Located approximately 6 miles southwest of Wilson, Wyoming, just above Mosquito Creek

· Size: 17 acres

· Cause: Undetermined

· Contained: 98%

Indian Creek

· Started: 09/05/2020

· Located 3 miles north of Alpine Junction

· Size: .2 acres

· Cause: campfire

· Contained: 7:00 p.m., Sept. 5

Crow Creek

· Started: 09/06/2020

· Located 9 miles southwest of Afton, Wy.

· Size: 15 acres

· Cause: Under investigation

· Contained: 12:00 p.m., Sept. 6