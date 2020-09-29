Driggs Elementary to close for three days due to COVID-19

DRIGGS — Driggs Elementary School will close for three days starting Wednesday through Friday due to staffing concerns brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Teton School District 401 school board backed Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme’s decision Monday during a special meeting.

The elementary school educates some 400 students from kindergarten to third grade. At the moment, at least two elementary teachers have tested positive for the virus, and positive cases have been found in one kindergarten and two first grade classes.

The total number of staff and students isolating due to possible exposure at the school was unavailable Monday night. But districtwide there are 15 positive COVID-19 cases and 88 possible exposures from those cases.

The goal of the closure is to reduce the speed at which the virus is spreading.

It still hasn’t been determined if the students will do online learning during the three days or if classes will just be cancelled. School Curriculum Director Megan Bybee said there is a shortage of Chrome books for students to use. They have around 150 on back order, but currently do not have the resources to get laptops to every student for use at home.

The Chrome books are expected in early October.

It’s also not 100 percent clear if the closure will only be for three days. Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme said they will reevaluate the situation Saturday and make the decision to resume school or continue the closure.

During Monday’s meeting there was some disagreement about the wisdom of the closure. School board member Alexie Hulme discussed concerns with the school’s food supply going to waste. She was also concerned about the children’s mental health.

On the other hand, Angela Hoopes, a Teton Middle School teacher and the president of the local teacher’s union, said COVID-19 is causing teachers mental stress.

“What’s being asked of teachers right now is crazy, it’s crazy,” she said. “The things that I’m hearing from people in the trenches is it’s not easy. The emotional stress level is eating people away.”

The debate echoed some of the concerns brought up last week at an emergency meeting in Teton County. During that meeting Woolstenhulme and the school board expressed concerns about staffing shortages and the other impacts of COVID-19. For more on the meeting click here.

Driggs Elementary isn’t the first school closure in eastern Idaho due to COVID-19 this year. Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls closed for two days earlier this month to get a handle on the infection rate.