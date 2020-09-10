Forbes names INL, Melaleuca among the best employers in America

IDAHO FALLS — Two eastern Idaho employers have been ranked among the best in America by Forbes.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (Idaho National Laboratory) and Melaleuca are two of the top organizations liked best by its employees, according to Forbes’s second annual ranking of America’s best employers by state. INL and Melaleuca were the only two employers in eastern Idaho to make the list.

“I think it’s a great honor to have our people recognized,” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said. “Melaleuca’s been built by a lot of great people who are really bright and passionate about what they do. It’s really an honor for them and certainly all of us to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best outfits in the country to work for.”

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted between October 2019 and May 2020. Employers were rated on compensation, benefits, opportunities for advancement, work environment, safety and reputation.

Both INL and Melaleuca offer health, dental and vision insurance, 401(K) program with employer match, paid vacation and other benefits.

Melaleuca also provides longevity bonues – paying $5,000 to an employee on their five-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $33,000 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years and $30,000 at 30 years.

Last year, 53 employees received a combined $1.98 million in bonuses, including Dauphne Lords, who received $30,000.

“My goal is to be the longest-tenured employee with Melaleuca,” says Jenny Christiansen, a 29-year employee who began working for the company right out of high school. “It’s just been an amazing adventure and we’re family here. We are truly family.”

A total of 1,461 businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies were included on the Forbes list. The top five organizations ranked in Idaho were MDU Resources Group, Idaho Power, United States Postal Services, Boise School District and HP.

The U.S. Department of Energy employees 14,681 people in Idaho and Melaleuca has around 2,000 employees. Employment opportunities for INL can be found here and Meleleuauca information can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE FORBES LIST RANKING IDAHO COMPANIES