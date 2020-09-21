TODAY'S WEATHER
Local charter school closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland

Education

Courtesy Archiplex Group

BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot will be closed for students Monday due to “a number of individuals closely associated with ISTCS being exposed to positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.”

Officials stressed none of the known exposure occurred during the school day. The exposure happened after school was let out on Thursday.

Administrators are consulting with with Southeastern Idaho Public Health to determine how to proceed.

No other information about the closure has been released.

