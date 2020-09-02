Local couple deployed to California to help wildfire victims

IDAHO FALLS — A local couple left their home in Idaho Falls to spend time serving Californians who’ve been forced to leave their houses due to wildfires.

Jack and Lorna Hoopes signed up about four years ago as volunteers for the Idaho Red Cross. They normally help with different fundraisers and install fire alarms throughout Idaho Falls, but for about the past week, they’ve been in the San Fransisco area. They are helping people who have been evacuated from their homes as dozens of wildfires burn across the state.

“We’re there to support the evacuees that have lost their homes or had to evacuate their area,” Lorna said. “We serve (them) meals, and then we take care of any needs that they might have or try to hook them up with resources that might help them.”

The Hoopes are two of 16 Idaho Red Cross volunteers offering comfort and care to California families, according to a Red Cross news release. The other Idaho volunteers are from the Boise, Kamiah, Kuna, Meridian, Mountain Home and Nampa areas. The news release explains that they are providing services such as sheltering, feeding and medical care.

Overall, more than 560 trained Red Cross disaster workers have been mobilized to support the California relief efforts, the news release states.

Lorna Hoopes (woman with the Red Cross vest on) while in California helping the people affected by the wildfires. | Courtesy Jack and Lorna Hoopes

Jack and Lorna said it’s been a touching experience being with the people of California during this time and hearing their stories.

“We talked with a lady yesterday, and she was pretty emotional,” Lorna said. “They lost their house in the recession, so they decided that they would downsize. They bought a tiny home, which they paid in full for, but because they didn’t owe anything on it, they didn’t have insurance. They lost everything (in the fire).”

Helping those in need is something that requires making the time to do so, according to Lorna. It’s easy to waste time, but the couple believes there is something special about giving back to those in need.

“(We) like to help other people,” Jack said. “I think everybody gets a benefit out of serving others.”

Jack Hoopes (right) while in California helping the people affected by the wildfires. | Courtesy Jack and Lorna Hoopes

When disaster strikes, Jack and Lorna have learned the importance of being willing to lend a hand and be a friend to strangers, something they hope others will do too.

“You have to take them where they are and understand that we haven’t walked in their shoes,” Lorna said.

To volunteer to help respond to disasters, contact Red Cross Recruitment Specialist Gini Kay at (406) 493-8778 or email IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org.

Financial donations for disasters big and small, including the California wildfires, can be made at redcross.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS.