Local firefighters asking community to donate to popular fundraiser before time runs out

IDAHO FALLS — There’s one day left to help “Fill the Boot” and local firefighters are asking for help.

For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected funds from community members as part of the Fill the Boot program. The donations go towards the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). This year, due to COVID-19 and social distancing, the fundraiser changed from an in-person to a virtual campaign.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger said in a news release. “Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

Last year, the Idaho Falls Fire Department broke the record for fundraising in Idaho by collecting $32,845. But the department’s spokeswoman, Kerry Hammon, said COVID-19 has impacted the department’s fundraising efforts this year.

The fundraiser began Aug. 21, and as of Wednesday morning, they had only raised $1,515.

“We definitely have much better of a response when we were able to get out in the community and interact with people,” Hammon explained.

In an effort to increase donations, Pit Master BBQ will donate 5% of their proceeds from their sales on Wednesday to the IFFD’s campaign.

The fire department will also be picking winners to receive IFFD pint glasses when it hits their next dollar goal of $2,000. More details on that can be found on the IFFD Facebook and website.

The pint glasses that are being given away. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Hammon recognizes that right now might be a difficult time to ask people to donate, but she wants people to remember every little dollar amount counts.

“We are grateful for any amount people can contribute to support the MDA,” she said. “Any amount helps.”

The campaign ends Sept. 10.

To donate online, click here.

A firefighter colelcting funds for the 2019 Fill the Boot campaign. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

An Idaho Falls Fire Department engine at the 2019 Fill the Boot campaign. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department