Local man killed in motorcycle crash in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — A local man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bonneville County Tuesday.

Deputy reports show that just before 6 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and emergency responders arrived at 107th North River Road after receiving a report about a motorcycle crash.

When emergency responders arrived they found bystanders engaged in life-saving efforts on the man who was riding the motorcycle. Unfortunately, the life-saving measures were ineffective and the man died due to injuries from the crash.

Deputies identified the man as 64-year-old Jeffery L. Carlson of Iona. Deputies determined Carlson was riding his motorcycle north on North River Road when the motorcycle left the roadway and collided with the embankment of a nearby driveway.

Carlson was not wearing a helmet. Deputies also found evidence that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

No other information has been released.