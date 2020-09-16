Man arrested for assault and woman arrested for drugs in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are investigating an alleged assault after a local man reportedly threatened to commit arson.

Bonneville County Sheriff officials report at about 9 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 600 North block of Eden Drive because a man was dumping gasoline on the property and threatening to light it.

As deputies began arriving in the area, dispatchers reported the suspect attempted to back over the resident with a vehicle and caused damage to a utility trailer in the process. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Lance E. Dalton, had left the area just prior to deputies’ arrival and was reported to be accompanied by a woman.

Deputies spoke with the victim and observed security footage from the residence showing Dalton pouring gasoline on a vehicle and property followed by two attempts at backing over the victim and hitting a utility trailer, according to a news release.

During the investigation, an Idaho State Police Trooper located Dalton driving the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Eastview and Virlow Drive in Idaho Falls. Deputies arrived at that location and detained Dalton and the female passenger identified as 26-year-old Caussandra E. Taylor of Idaho Falls.

After an alert to the possible presence of drugs by a K-9, deputies located drug paraphernalia and two baggies with just over six grams of methamphetamine. Taylor admitted to deputies on the scene that the methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia belonged to her. A jacket worn by Dalton was found to have used syringes and items of drug paraphernalia that he told deputies belonged to him. Deputies also discovered Dalton had an active Idaho Falls Police warrant for failure to appear in court.

Both Dalton and Taylor were transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Dalton was booked on the outstanding warrant, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony aggravated assault. Taylor was booked into jail for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim in this case suffered a minor injury and deputies are continuing to investigate.