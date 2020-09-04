Man gets prison sentence after attacking woman

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to severely abusing a local woman.

Eluterio Leiva-Campos, 30, was ordered by District Judge Dane H. Watkins to spend between 18 months and eight years in prison. Leiva-Campos pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury.

Leiva-Campos reached a plea agreement with special prosecutor Paul Rogers on the case. Bonneville County prosecutors handed the case over to Rogers due to a conflict of interest. In the plea agreement, a second felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and a felony domestic battery charge without traumatic injury charges were dismissed.

The events that led to Leiva-Campos going to prison unfolded on Dec. 6. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim told investigators that Leiva-Campos pinned her down and attacked her. During the attack, the victim said Leiva-Campos tried hitting her with a baseball bat but missed.

“She said that he threatened her with the bat, telling her that it would only take one hit and she would be done,” according to court documents.

The abuse escalated as Leiva-Campos grabbed dirty laundry on the floor and shoved it into her mouth in an attempt to suffocate her. The woman also said he poured hot sauce in her eyes.

In an attempt to defend herself, the woman said she grabbed a frying pan, but Leiva-Campos reportedly took it away. She said she cut her hand on a piece of broken glass as she tried to stab Leiva-Campos with during the assault.

Throughout the alleged attack, the woman reported Leiva-Campos kept saying he would kill her. She said the ordeal began when Leiva-Campos became upset when she wanted him to go to work.

A search of the woman’s home showed evidence corroborating the woman’s story and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies found a threatening message spray-painted on a mirror in the bathroom.

Watkins also ordered that Leiva-Campos pay $2,921 in fees and fines.