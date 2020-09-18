Man placed on probation after displaying gun during parking lot fight

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man pleaded guilty to reduced charges after displaying a gun during a parking lot fight.

On Aug. 7, the Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Peter K. England, 21, and he was charged with felony aggravated assault. Ultimately as part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended to misdemeanor charges of exhibition of a firearm and disturbing the peace.

On Friday, Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner placed England on a year of probation, suspending 145 days of jail time that could be served if England violates probation. Gardner also ordered England to pay $915 in fees and fines.

The incident that led to England’s legal troubles unfolded outside the Bowlero on 1st Street after a fight involving several men. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the fight started over a man talking to another man’s girlfriend inside the establishment before it ended up in the parking lot.

“Peter said that this male and his friends began fighting,” an officer wrote in a report. “Peter observed two females get hit at which time he got out and punched the male who instigated the fight.”

England then told officers as he began leaving, the victim came toward the car. Fearing the victim was friends with a man involved in the fight, England showed investigators what happened next.

“I picked (the gun) up like this and then (let) him see it, so he freaks out,” England said according to police reports.

England insisted he only lifted the gun high enough so the victim could see it but did not point it at him.