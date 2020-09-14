Man points BB gun at another driver in road rage incident, police say

IDAHO FALLS — Police say an Idaho Falls man was arrested after a road rage incident Thursday evening.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com that officers arrested 38-year-old Brandon Eugene Marquis. He is charged with felony aggravated assault.

The incident unfolded shortly before 4:30 p.m. while Marquis was a passenger in a Dodge Ram pick-up truck driving north on Yellowstone Highway, Clements said. Marquis displayed what looked like a handgun at a driver in a car next to the pick-up truck.

“Marquis yelled, ‘I will shoot you if you ever do that again,'” according to an affidavit of probable cause. The victim told police he was not sure what he did to make Marquis so upset.

When the vehicles reached the intersection of Yellowstone and Pancheri Drive, Marquis stepped out of the truck and kept yelling at the victim. Fearing for his life, the victim them pulled out his own handgun and told him to stop, according to court documents.

That’s when Marquis got back into the truck and kept driving as a witness in a third vehicle followed. 911 was called and police pulled over the pick-up truck.

Officers spoke with Marquis, who denied ever pulling a gun and threatening the victim. When investigators searched the truck, they found the weapon used in the alleged assault that turned out to be a BB gun, according to police.

Marquis was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail where bail was set at $3,500.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.