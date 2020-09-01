Oversized load no longer blocking US-20

IDAHO FALLS — For the second time in several weeks, an oversized load got stuck at an interchange in Idaho Falls.

On Tuesday afternoon, a semi-truck which was hauling an oversized mobile building became stuck on U.S. Highway 20 over John’s Hole bridge over the Snake River.

Idaho State Police Sgt. Vance Cox tells East Idaho News that the truck was on the correct route, and had a correct permit, however, it didn’t account for construction work being done. The cones on the road meant the oversized load could not pass through.

Idaho Transportation Department and ISP were able to move the vehicle further north on the highway so it wasn’t blocking traffic.

Thankfully, construction was far enough along, that authorities said the truck would be able to continue safely on the road later Tuesday evening.

In the meantime, eastbound traffic behind the truck has been merged into one lane on the westbound side of the highway so as not to block the road.