Record highs expected for Saturday

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello says to expect record highs over the Labor Day weekend throughout eastern Idaho.

NWS meteorologists have issued a heat advisory from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday for most of the region, with temperatures expected to be between 96 and 101 degrees Fahrenheit. Peak temperatures are expected between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. In several areas, including Pocatello, it may reach the highest recorded temperatures ever in September.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 80s, with Monday seeing slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s.

The record high on Sept. 5 in east Idaho was 98 degrees Fahrenheit in 1976. Typical highs this time of year are in the low 80s, according to NWS historical data.

Officials say to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and stay in air-conditioned rooms. For those needing to be outside, the NWS advises people to keep strenuous activities to the early morning hours and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a list of symptoms to be aware of here.

With the above-average temperatures, the NWS says east Idaho will also see critical fire conditions, placing the region under a Red Flag warning. Gusty winds and low humidity accompanying the high temperatures mean fires can spread quickly once ignited.

