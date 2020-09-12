Road repairs on U.S. 20/26 between Butte City and Arco continue Monday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

ARCO – The Idaho Transportation Department maintenance crews will continue construction on US-20/26 from Butte City to Arco on Monday, Sept. 14.

Crews will be paving an asphalt overlay from milepost 249 through 256. This pavement preservation project will provide a smoother, safer ride for drivers by eliminating cracks and ruts on the road’s surface along with extending the lifespan of the highway.

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds and lanes reduced to a single-lane. Traffic control will be in place with a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to watch for flaggers in the work zone and plan their commute accordingly.

The project is expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 17. Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and attentively through work zones.

