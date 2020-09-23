Thanksgiving Dinner candy corn? It’s real and we tried them.

As if 2020 wasn’t weird enough, BRACH’S has released a new holiday-themed candy that might get your stomach churning.

Thanksgiving Dinner candy corn comes in a package that provides a full course meal: roasted turkey, green beans, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrot, sweet potato pie and stuffing.

The limited-edition candy is available at Walgreens and people across the country are posting their reviews about the sweet treats.

On Instagram, @foodiewiththebeasts wrote they actually like regular candy corn but “will never EVER purchase again, unless it’s all cranberry.”

“My thoughts are this and only this, @brachscandy needs to make an all cranberry bag. Those are actually really really good. The rest, I wish I could uneat,” the post says.

We at EastIdahoNews.com were able to get our hands on a bag of the new candy and did our own taste test. Check out our reactions in the video above and