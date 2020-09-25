This traffic flagger’s reaction is unforgettable when we surprise him for Feel Good Friday

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago we received this email:

There is construction on the railroad by Premier and Blackfoot Motorsports. One of the flaggers there waves and smiles at every vehicle that passes – doing his best to get them to smile and wave back. With so much negativity and so many people hating their jobs, it sure would be nice if this man’s positive approach to a truly boring job was shared.

We agreed – and we tracked down the man this email was talking about. His response it one we’ll remember for a long time. Watch the video above to see how he reacted to his Feel Good Friday surprise!